Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $107.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($137.36) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ERFSF traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $151.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

