GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
GoHealth stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,121. The stock has a market cap of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.92. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 467,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,297 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.