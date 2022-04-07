GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

GoHealth stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,121. The stock has a market cap of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.92. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 467,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 8,015.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,297 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

