General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

