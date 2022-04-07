Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

