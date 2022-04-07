Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 52,004 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,004 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.31 and a 52-week high of $132.23.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
