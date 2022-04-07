iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.04. 1,712,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $271.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

