Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $136,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $68.79. 16,363,026 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

