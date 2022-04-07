Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,586 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 3,277,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54.

