Brokerages Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 1,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Interfor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

