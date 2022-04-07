People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 89,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in People’s United Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 91,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock remained flat at $$19.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,869,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

