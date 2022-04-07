Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $51.58

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $3,276,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,524,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

