Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 27,778 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,863,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

