iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,838,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,872,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

