Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,870,580 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.67.

Get Petrel Resources alerts:

About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.