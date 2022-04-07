Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,870,580 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.67.
About Petrel Resources (LON:PET)
Read More
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.