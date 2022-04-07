Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 115.25 ($1.51), with a volume of 592,323 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Griffin Mining from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.02. The firm has a market cap of £199.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

