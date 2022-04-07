Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.11). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 976 ($12.80), with a volume of 29,757 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £241.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,015.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

