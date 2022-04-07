Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.44 and traded as high as C$38.34. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$37.72, with a volume of 307,684 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.57.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

