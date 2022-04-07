Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $333.30

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.30 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 385.03 ($5.05). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.87), with a volume of 26,103 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.31. The stock has a market cap of £114.14 million and a PE ratio of -23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Dialight alerts:

In other Dialight news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi bought 4,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £15,094.56 ($19,796.14).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.