NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.53

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as high as C$13.86. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 499,256 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on NWH.UN. Cormark boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

