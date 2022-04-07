Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.47

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.47 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 93.84 ($1.23). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 92.14 ($1.21), with a volume of 5,402,728 shares.

CEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.33 ($1.58).

The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

