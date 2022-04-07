$355.46 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post $355.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $312.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

AMH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.04. 2,998,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

