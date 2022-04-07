Neo Price Reaches $23.36 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $23.36 or 0.00053443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $174.97 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

