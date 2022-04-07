Covalent Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $89.44 million and $3.17 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.89 or 0.07416861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,632.21 or 0.99822789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.