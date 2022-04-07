Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.33

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 53275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

BTDPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.41) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.29) to GBX 832 ($10.91) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.