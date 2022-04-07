Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Purchases $82,824.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerald Hellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Gerald Hellerman bought 600 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,706.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Gerald Hellerman bought 1,070 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $15,675.50.

SPE stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,626. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

