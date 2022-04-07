Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $333,750.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

CRCT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 225,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.