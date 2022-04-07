Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $333,750.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.
CRCT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 225,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.