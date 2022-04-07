Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $187,317.50 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 302,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $187,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,900,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.

AEI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 43,679,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,373. Alset EHome International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the third quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 301.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.