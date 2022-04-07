Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $541,186.38 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 141,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.