Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07.

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56.

GMS stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $47.12. 412,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

