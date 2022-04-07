CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 20,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,471. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.37. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.