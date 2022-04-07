Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 18,429 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.64. 5,883,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

