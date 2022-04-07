Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.75) to GBX 6,700 ($87.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($75.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.38) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,850 ($63.61) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.82) to GBX 5,900 ($77.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.82) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($66.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($66.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,220 ($81.57) price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,840 ($63.48) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RIO stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,088 ($79.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,717.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,152.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The stock has a market cap of £98.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

