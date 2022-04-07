CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 554,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $278,642,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 452,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $19.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $536.95. 2,857,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $363.11 and a 1-year high of $538.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

