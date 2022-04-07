Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after buying an additional 772,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after buying an additional 166,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,367,000 after buying an additional 1,287,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,916. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

