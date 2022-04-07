FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 13,757 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.30 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

