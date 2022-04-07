Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.70. 3,626,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.26 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

