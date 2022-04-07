Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $10.43 on Thursday, reaching $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 181,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,140. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.27 and its 200-day moving average is $294.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $424,625.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,253 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

