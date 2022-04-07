Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.82. 1,288,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,225. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average is $323.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

