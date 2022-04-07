Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Shares Up 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 78,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 40,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLAT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.