Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $80.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 302,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,644. Xometry has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,911.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.