Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

