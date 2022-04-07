Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,765,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,695,996. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

