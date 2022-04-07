Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.72. 8,487,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,480. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $93.38 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

