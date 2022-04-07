700 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.20. 539,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

