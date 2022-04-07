Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.20

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $22.20. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 2,907,191 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

