Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.44. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

