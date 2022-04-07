Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.64. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 167,053 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNRG. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $119.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

