Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $7.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 277,554 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 217,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 171,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

