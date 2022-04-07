Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,006.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average is $230.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

