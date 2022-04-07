Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $183,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $748.89. 474,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,952. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.01.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $927.41.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

